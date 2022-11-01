US: Migos rapper Takeoff shot dead at 28

Fellow member Quavo, who was also present at the shooting, is reportedly unharmed

Takeoff, left, and Quavo, right of Migos. Photo: AP

By Agencies Published: Tue 1 Nov 2022, 4:40 PM

Takeoff, a member of rap trio Migos alongside rappers Quavo and Offset, has died at 28.

The rapper, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, was fatally shot at a private party attended by the rap trio, Houston police confirmed. Two others on the premises were also shot and taken to the hospital.

According to TMZ, Ball was at a bowling alley around 2:30 am local time when the incident occurred. Authorities rushed to the scene upon reports of a shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, finding one man dead once there.

Police would not initially identify the person killed, only describing him as a Black male in his late 20s. Takeoff was reportedly with Migos member Quavo — who was unharmed in the shooting — at the time of his death

Representatives for Migos, who are from the Atlanta area, did not immediately return an email seeking comment.