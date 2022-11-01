US: Migos rapper Takeoff shot dead at 28

Malcolm X death: 55 years on, men wrongly convicted reach settlement with New York City, state
Both Muhammad Aziz (84) and Khalil Islam (who died in 2009, aged 74) sought $40 million lawsuits after each of them served about two decades in prison
Takeoff, a member of rap trio Migos alongside rappers Quavo and Offset, has died at 28.
The rapper, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, was fatally shot at a private party attended by the rap trio, Houston police confirmed. Two others on the premises were also shot and taken to the hospital.
According to TMZ, Ball was at a bowling alley around 2:30 am local time when the incident occurred. Authorities rushed to the scene upon reports of a shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, finding one man dead once there.
Police would not initially identify the person killed, only describing him as a Black male in his late 20s. Takeoff was reportedly with Migos member Quavo — who was unharmed in the shooting — at the time of his death
Representatives for Migos, who are from the Atlanta area, did not immediately return an email seeking comment.
Both Muhammad Aziz (84) and Khalil Islam (who died in 2009, aged 74) sought $40 million lawsuits after each of them served about two decades in prison
With 98.8 per cent of the votes tallied in the runoff vote, da Silva had 50.8 per cent and Bolsonaro 49.2 per cent
Long-known for his oratory skills, the former president has sometimes stolen the limelight from his former vice-president, whose campaign appearances are more prosaic
Turnout — usually far lower in midterm elections than in presidential ballot years — will be a critical factor in battleground states
As America loads up on an estimated 600 million pounds of sweet for Halloween, a few companies are trying to make it easier to recycle wrappers
No reports of damage as monitoring continues in vulnerable areas
Bar-tailed godwit appears to have set a non-stop distance record for migratory birds by flying 13,560 kilometres
The company said the buckles may have been incorrectly reassembled during vehicle service