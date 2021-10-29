US issues Iran-related sanctions over drone program

Biden signs memorandum to make previously unpublished records about 1963 murder public
The United States has issued a fresh round of Iran-related sanctions tied to an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps drone program that it said threatened regional stability, the Treasury Department said on Friday.
US officials, in a statement, said the IRGC has been providing Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) or drones for use by Iran-backed groups, including Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, and in crisis-hit Ethiopia.
"Iran's proliferation of UAVs across the region threatens international peace and stability. Iran and its proxy militants have used UAVs to attack US forces, our partners, and international shipping," Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said. "Treasury will continue to hold Iran accountable for its irresponsible and violent acts."
The sanctions announced Friday targeting four people, including Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Brigadier General Saeed Aghajani, who the United States says oversees the UAV operations of the Aerospace Force.
The Treasury Department's actions also target two companies -- Kimia Part Sivan Co. and Oje Parvaz Mado Nafar Co. -- that it said procured components for the program and provided other assistance.
The sanctions will block access to property subject to US jurisdiction of the persons designated, while US persons are generally prohibited from engaging in transactions with the designated persons or their blocked property, the Treasury said.
