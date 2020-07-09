US health official blames China for hindering world's coronavirus response

Dr Deborah Birx, coronavirus response coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Washington, United States - Birx said officials had originally assumed that only 15-20% of Covid-19 patients are asymptomatic when in fact that number is at least 40%.

U.S. coronavirus task force response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said that the United States and other countries could have had a stronger initial response to Covid-19 if China had been more forthcoming about key features of the virus.

