US: Customer kills security guard at Texas restaurant

Jail receives “several hundred phone calls” from people trying to reach accused, lawyer says
A customer at a restaurant and entertainment venue in suburban Dallas fatally shot a security guard after arguing over the business’ rules, police said.
Derek Phillips, 47, of Arlington, died after being shot multiple times about 10pm on Friday at Brickhouse Lounge in DeSoto, police Lt. Chris Huerta said on Saturday.
Phillips, who was not armed, was shot with a handgun, Huerta said.
Huerta said police were still trying to determine the nature of the argument.
The suspected gunman, Toussel Kuhn, 48, of Savannah, was arrested on a murder warrant after fleeing the scene, then crashing his vehicle in neighbouring Glenn Heights, according to Huerta.
Kuhn was shot and wounded by a bystander as he fled, Huerta said. The bystander, whose name was not immediately released, was not arrested.
Kuhn was treated at a hospital, then arrested and taken to the Dallas County jail where he was being held without bond. Jail records did not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Jail receives “several hundred phone calls” from people trying to reach accused, lawyer says
Many species of sea turtles gather around the Chandeleur Islands, feeding in and around the state’s only marine seagrass meadows
Hadi Matar is accused of stabbing the author during an event in New York
The 84-storey Steinway Tower in Manhattan is a little more than half the height of Dubai's Burj Khalifa
Matar had decided to see him after reading a tweet last winter about the latter's planned appearance
The tweet turnaround comes as Musk seeks to exit a $44 billion agreement to buy Twitter, which has taken him to court
He tweeted this on the day he was due to attend a fundraiser for top Republican Party member Kevin McCarthy
She could secure only 30.3% of the vote, against Harriet Hageman's 65.1%