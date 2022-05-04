More half-point interest rate hikes on the table, Fed Chairman Powell says

The Attorney General asked that the former President be fined $10,000 a day until he complies
Americas1 week ago
The US central bank will move quickly to raise interest rates to contain surging inflation, and more strong rate hikes are possible, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday.
After announcing the first half-point increase since 2000, Powell said "additional 50-basis point increases should be on the table at the next couple of meetings," but a three-quarter point rise is not under consideration.
The Attorney General asked that the former President be fined $10,000 a day until he complies
Americas1 week ago
The three businessmen and a former Nasa astronaut had spent more than two weeks on a history-making mission
Americas1 week ago
No details about the individual's health, identity or motives were provided
Americas1 week ago
If confirmed by the Senate, Ratney would be the first career diplomat to serve as envoy to Riyadh in three decades
Americas1 week ago
More than six guns were recovered from the suspect's apartment
Americas1 week ago
The man 'kept trying to talk' to the former heavyweight boxing champion, according to reports
Americas1 week ago
Customers to receive prorated refunds of subscription fees
Americas1 week ago
Travel ban also includes top Pentagon officials, US business leaders and journalists
Americas1 week ago