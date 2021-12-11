Indian-American Gautam Raghavan promoted to top White House position

The 2021 class was whittled down from a field of more than 12,000 applicants
The Joe Biden administration has promoted Indian-American Gautam Raghavan to a key position as head of the White House Office of Presidential Personnel.
Raghavan, a policy adviser, is a first-generation immigrant, who was born in India and raised in Seattle. He graduated from Stanford University in the US.
Prior to joining the Biden administration, Raghavan served as former US president Barack Obama's liaison to the Asian American and Pacific Islander community from 2011-2014.
President Biden announced Raghavan's promotion to the top White House post shortly after UN Secretary-General António Guterres announced his intent to appoint Cathy Russell as the next executive director of Unicef.
“I am also pleased that Gautam Raghavan, who has worked in tandem with Cathy from Day One, will become PPO’s new director — a seamless transition that will enable us to continue building a federal workforce that is efficient, effective, dependable and diverse,” Biden said in a statement.
