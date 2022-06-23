Five dead, 35 hospitalised in Argentina apartment building fire

An eBay spokeswoman said the lunch was the most expensive item ever sold on the company’s website to benefit charity
Americas5 days ago
Two women and three children died in a Buenos Aires apartment building fire Thursday that saw 35 others rushed to several hospitals, emergency services said.
The fire broke out at around 6am on the seventh floor of a building in the central Recoleta neighbourhood, and spread rapidly to the eighth floor, fire officer Pablo Giardina said.
Two women and three children who were evacuated alive died on their way to hospital of smoke inhalation and burns, added SAME emergency services head Alberto Crescenti.
Thirty-five others were receiving treatment for various injuries. One, a 52-year-old man, was in serious condition.
The cause of the fire in the 14-story building is not yet known.
An eBay spokeswoman said the lunch was the most expensive item ever sold on the company’s website to benefit charity
Americas5 days ago
The people identified themselves as being affiliated with CBS’ “Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” a person familiar with the matter says
Americas5 days ago
A victim's wife offered to fix the perpetrator a plate of food just before he started shooting
Americas5 days ago
The decision “is an acknowledgement that the charges against him should never have been brought,” the statement said
Americas6 days ago
It was not a typical break-in, as the men in suits were linked to the White House
Americas1 week ago
Plumb is currently serving as the Chief of Staff to the Deputy Secretary of Defense
Americas1 week ago
Tesla chief will be interacting with staff for first time since launching his bid for social media platform
Americas1 week ago
The trip is expected to take place around mid-July
Americas1 week ago