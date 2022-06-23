Five dead, 35 hospitalised in Argentina apartment building fire

Paramedics carry an injured person on a stretcher during a fire in an apartment building in Buenos Aires. – AFP

Two women and three children died in a Buenos Aires apartment building fire Thursday that saw 35 others rushed to several hospitals, emergency services said.

The fire broke out at around 6am on the seventh floor of a building in the central Recoleta neighbourhood, and spread rapidly to the eighth floor, fire officer Pablo Giardina said.

Two women and three children who were evacuated alive died on their way to hospital of smoke inhalation and burns, added SAME emergency services head Alberto Crescenti.

Thirty-five others were receiving treatment for various injuries. One, a 52-year-old man, was in serious condition.

The cause of the fire in the 14-story building is not yet known.