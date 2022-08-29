Elon Musk subpoenas Twitter whistleblower, seeking info on spam, security

This is the latest development in his ongoing legal battle to end his agreement to buy the company for $44 billion

File photo

By Reuters Published: Mon 29 Aug 2022, 8:45 PM Last updated: Mon 29 Aug 2022, 8:56 PM

Elon Musk subpoenaed a Twitter Inc whistleblower, seeking documents and communications on spam and alleged security vulnerabilities at the social media company.

This development marks the latest update in Musk's ongoing legal battle to end his agreement to buy the company for $44 billion, according to a court filing on Monday.

