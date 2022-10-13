Elon Musk jokes new perfume launch is to fund Twitter purchase

Around 665 personnel resigned or retired to avoid accountability in misconduct probes
Elon Musk now has his own musk: the Tesla founder said he has launched a new fragrance called "Burnt Hair", and sold $1 million worth of the perfume in days.
"Please buy my perfume, so I can buy Twitter," he tweeted on Wednesday.
Musk is expected to complete a $44 billion takeover of Twitter by the end of the month. If he fails to do so, a trial for a breach-of-contract suit in the on-again-off-again deal will take place in November.
On Tuesday, the SpaceX founder said that he had already sold 10,000 bottles of the scent.
"With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable -- why did I even fight it for so long!?" he joked on Twitter.
The world's richest man's Twitter bio now describes him as a "Perfume Salesman". A link to the product's sale page via the website for his startup The Boring Company, is included as a pinned tweet as well.
The ad for the perfume shows a ruby red bottle with the name engraved on the front in script.
The tagline reads: "The Essence of Repugnant Desire". Each bottle retails for $100.
Musk is no stranger to his jokes going viral online thanks to his legions of fans. The billionaire has marketed many unusual products in the past that make reference to his sense of humour.
