Nigeria: 21 die in building site collapse, rescue mission continues

Abdel Fattah Burhan says military forces were compelled to take over because of quarrels between political parties
Africa4 days ago
The death toll from the collapse of a high-rise apartment building under construction in Nigeria’s most populous city has risen to 21, the Lagos state governor said Wednesday, as rescue crews continued to seek surviving workers in the rubble.
Nine people had been rescued by Tuesday, but no new survivors were found Wednesday. The previous official death toll, released early Tuesday afternoon, had been 14.
Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu said it was unclear how long the rescue mission would continue.
“There is no pillar in any form that is holding anything,” he said of the building’s remains. “Hope is what is in short supply,” he told families. “Hope is what we all require now.”
It’s unknown how many people could still be trapped inside the debris, but one construction worker at the scene had estimated there were about 100, leaving potentially 70 unaccounted for.
ALSO READ:
The 21-story luxury apartment building under construction toppled Monday and it took several hours for officials to launch the rescue effort. Authorities have arrested the property’s owner, according to media reports, saying that his building permit only allowed for a 15-story structure.
By the entrance of the compound, help desks were set up for people to provide names and photos of their relatives or friends who they believed were working there when the structure crumbled.
There was also a help desk for counselling and support of distraught relatives, many of whom were lined up by the roadside.
Abel Godwin travelled 722 kilometres (448 miles) from the nation’s capital, Abuja, in search of his 18-year-old son who had been employed at the site.
After arriving in Lagos at 2 am, he visited the government hospital where victims are being treated.
“They couldn’t allow me to check whether my son is alive or dead,” he lamented.
Dozens of family members have expressed anger and frustration over their inability to know the fate of their relatives.
The Lagos state government has set up an independent panel to determine the cause of the accident and whether the project developers had fully complied with building laws. The panel also is to examine whether there were any lapses by state regulators in overseeing the project.
“People are indeed upset, people are angry. I can assure you we are doing everything,” the governor said.
Abdel Fattah Burhan says military forces were compelled to take over because of quarrels between political parties
Africa4 days ago
US president describes Sudan's military coup as a grave setback for the country
Africa5 days ago
Those dismissed include envoys to US, the European Union, France
Africa5 days ago
Security Council unanimously passes statement expressing 'serious concern'
Africa6 days ago
Prime minister was accompanied back to his own home in Kafouri district.
Africa1 week ago
Protesters take to the streets to demonstrate against the military takeover.
Africa1 week ago
Burhan said Hamdok was in good health
Africa1 week ago
United States says it was deeply alarmed at reports of the military takeover.
Africa1 week ago