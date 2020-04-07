Yuvraj was my cricket crush, reveals Rohit Sharma

Yuvraj said that the current generation of players sometimes do not know how to handle the big money they get from tournaments like the IPL

Opening batsman Rohit Sharma on Tuesday revealed that when he came to the Indian side, his cricket crush used to be Yuvraj Singh.

He made the revelation during an Instagram Live session with Yuvraj. During their interaction, Rohit and Yuvraj spilled the beans on a funny incident that happened when the former made his foray into the Indian side.

"When I came into the team, my cricket crush was Yuvraj Singh. I just wanted to talk to Yuvraj, I wanted to see how he prepares, the role that Yuvraj had, I had to essay the same role eventually in the middle order," Rohit said during the session.

"When it came to fielding, I wanted to learn from Yuvraj. There was an incident in which I had entered the team bus early, I was half an hour early and I had taken the seat which was originally reserved for Yuvraj. He then entered the bus and I thought 'that is how you make an entry'," he added.

Rohit then went on to narrate what Yuvraj did when he found out his seat was already occupied.

"He asked me 'do you know whose seat this is'? He then said, 'get up, it is my seat, you go sit on another seat'. RP Singh had told me that the seat was Yuvraj's but I still chose to sit there. Having said this, we have a good relationship now," Rohit said.

Yuvraj also had high words for Sharma and went on to say that he had predicted that among the younger lot, Rohit Sharma would go on to become a really matured player.

Rohit had a remarkable 2019 as he became the first player to score five centuries in a single edition of the World Cup.

He also went on to open the batting in Test cricket and saw immediate success.

Players these days don't know how to handle big money: Yuvraj

Yuvraj also said that players used to be very disciplined during his days and went on to add that the current generation of players sometimes do not know how to handle the big money they get from tournaments like IPL.

"I felt when you came into the team, your seniors were very disciplined, there was no social media so there was no distraction, there was a manner in which the young guys had to carry themselves looking at the seniors," Yuvraj said.

"In the present times, I think the guys feel they can do whatever they can. It is not their fault, they sometimes get big IPL contracts, so they do not know how to handle the money," he added.

Yuvraj also went on to say that an incident that happened with KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya would not have happened during his time.

During 2019, Rahul and Hardik had appeared on talk-show Koffee with Karan and the duo had to face backlash for what netizens termed 'sexist' and 'disrespectful' remarks on women.

"After playing for India, you have to be very careful about your image. But I feel in the current generation since social media has come, there are fewer guys to look up to. Now guys can say anything to anyone, the incident that happened with Rahul and Hardik would not have happened in our times, Yuvraj said.

"Tendulkar always told me if you perform on the field, everything will follow. I was there in an academy, I saw players did not want to play four-day cricket," he added.

In a career that spanned over 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is and 40 Tests, Yuvraj imprinted his place in the echelons of cricket as a player who could pretty much win matches for his side either through his electric fielding, deceiving bowling or fierce batting.

Big events brought out the best in him - be it his international cricket entry at 2000 ICC Champions Trophy, the mind-numbing batting exhibition at inaugural 2007 World Twenty20 or the all-round performance at 2011 World Cup.

Yuvraj announced his retirement from international cricket in 2019.