First look: New vehicle plates launched to mark UAE's 50th National Day

The plates are available from Wednesday, November 24

Photo: @adpolicehq/Instagram

By Web Desk Published: Tue 23 Nov 2021, 9:46 PM

Abu Dhabi residents now celebrate the UAE's 50th National Day in an unexpected way - by declaring their pride for the country on their vehicle plates.

The General Command of the Abu Dhabi Police on Tuesday unveiled the launch of new vehicle plates, bearing the number '50' to signify the UAE's Golden Jubilee. The plates will be available from Wednesday, November 24.

Major-General Ahmed Saif bin Zeytoun Al-Mahiri, director of the Central Operations Sector, said the category of number plates would be introduced to honour the UAE as it celebrates 50 years on December 2.

The new plates can purchased from all service centres of the Drivers & Vehicle Licensing Directorate.

