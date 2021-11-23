UAE National Day: Dazzling fireworks, flash mob to enthral visitors in Abu Dhabi

Music and dance performances, thrilling sporting activities announced

by Waheed Abbas Published: Tue 23 Nov 2021, 7:31 PM

Abu Dhabi on Tuesday announced a spectacular line-up of events to celebrate UAE’s National Day with residents and visitors in the coming days.

The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) announced the schedule of more than 20 events will celebrate the UAE’s culture, diversity, and people through heritage-focused festivals, spectacular music and dance performances, thrilling sporting activities and breathtaking fireworks displays.

On December 2, dazzling spectacles of colour will light up the city skylines with fireworks on Abu Dhabi’s Corniche, in Al Ain and in Al Dhafra. Fireworks will also light up Al Maryah Island on December 2 and 3. Each show will start at 9pm. There will also be an additional National Day Fireworks Show at Bawabat Al Sharq Mall on December 2 at 8pm.

Popular Emirati singer Eidha Al Menhali will also perform at Qasr Al Hosn on November 26, followed by concerts across National Day weekend, led by Iraqi artist Majed Al Mohandis and Iraqi singer-songwriter Aseel Hameem, who will take to the stage at Emirates Palace on December 1. Emirati singer Hamad Al Ameri will perform at Qasr Al Hosn on December 2, with Emirati singer Ahlam closing the weekend at Louvre Abu Dhabi on December 3.

Skydive Show and Formation Jump featuring 16 skydivers carrying the UAE flag and creating a ‘50’ formation will be performed at the Abu Dhabi Sports Aviation Club on December 2.

Additionally, there will be a fly-over featuring approximately 50 airplanes and local pilots, Paramotor and Parasailing Shows with the UAE flag, and for spectators watching on the big screen, gift giveaways of skydiving, parasailing and aviation vouchers.

Also on December 2, Bawabat Al Sharq Mall will host a National Day Flash Mob along with their fireworks show, from 6pm to 8pm. The mall will also host the Sheikh Zayed Hologram interactive experience and screenings of Majlis the Story of the 50th.

Both attractions will be open from 10am to 10pm until December 4. There will also be a film screening at Qasr Al Hosn, where there will be a special ‘50 Year’ film screening with the first 50 guests on December 2 also treated to a private experience of the attraction.

Abu Dhabi Winter Shopping Season

Abu Dhabi Culinary Season will run till December 9. Taking part in the campaign are 17 malls and over 100 restaurants offering trademark dishes for a special price of Dh50.

There will also be the start of the Abu Dhabi Winter Shopping Season, which starts on December 2 and run until January 31, 2022, offering exclusive deals and discounts, with plenty of shop-and-win promotions, across popular brands at the emirate’s malls.

Moreover, the Golden Jubilee celebrations will also be held at Hudayriyat Island’s special Year of the 50th activations during December 1-3, as well as celebrations at Sheikha Fatima Park and Qasr Al Muwaiji. Cultural Foundation will see performances of Sailing the Silk Road by the renowned Caracalla Dance Theatre, the interactive exhibition Al Mujamma, plus art installations and screenings of films by Emirati filmmakers.

Bait Mohammed bin Khalifa and Al Jahili Fort will showcase historical artefacts from life in Abu Dhabi over the last 50 years on show, and activations which embrace Emirati culture through art, music and gastronomy.