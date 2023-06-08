World warming at record 0.2C per decade: Study

Former prime minister's name and image are not being aired in TV channels and news websites stopped mentioning him
Record-high greenhouse gas emissions and diminishing air pollution have caused an unparalleled acceleration in global warming, 50 top scientists warned on Thursday in a sweeping climate science update.
"Over the 2013-2022 period, human-induced warming has been increasing at an unprecedented rate of over 0.2 degrees Celsius per decade" and average annual emissions hit an all-time high of 54 billion tonnes of CO2 or its equivalent in other gases, they reported in a peer-reviewed study aimed at policymakers.
Former prime minister's name and image are not being aired in TV channels and news websites stopped mentioning him
He will launch his campaign with a video and a speech in the early nominating state of Iowa on Wednesday
Kathleen Folbigg, who spent 20 years behind bars, was convicted in 2003 of murdering three of her children, and the manslaughter of a fourth
1,800 people have been killed and 1.2 million displaced since the conflict started in Sudan, with more than 425,000 fleeing abroad
A 25-year-old woman dies in the incident after an altercation during the event to mark four years since the fatal crash
Biochar could potentially be used to capture 2.6 billion of the 40 billion tonnes of CO2 currently produced by humanity each year, reveals UN report
Their vessel broke down near the coast of Libya and the sailors were taken into captivity by a local militia
Deputy director of the national museum urges combatants to protect the nation's heritage, including ancient mummies