World warming at record 0.2C per decade: Study

Average annual emissions hit an all-time high of 54 billion tonnes of CO2 or its equivalent in other gases

Men rest beneath a tree during a hot summer day in Prayagraj on May 11, 2023. Scientists say global warming is exacerbating adverse weather, with many countries experiencing deadly heatwaves and temperatures hitting records across Southeast and South Asia in recent weeks. — AFP

By AFP Published: Thu 8 Jun 2023, 12:48 PM Last updated: Thu 8 Jun 2023, 12:49 PM

Record-high greenhouse gas emissions and diminishing air pollution have caused an unparalleled acceleration in global warming, 50 top scientists warned on Thursday in a sweeping climate science update.

"Over the 2013-2022 period, human-induced warming has been increasing at an unprecedented rate of over 0.2 degrees Celsius per decade" and average annual emissions hit an all-time high of 54 billion tonnes of CO2 or its equivalent in other gases, they reported in a peer-reviewed study aimed at policymakers.