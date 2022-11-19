UK PM Sunak on surprise trip to Ukraine, meets President Zelensky

This is its third try to put an empty capsule in orbit around the moon for the first time in 50 years
Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made his first visit to Kyiv on Saturday, pledging to continue the firm support for Ukraine that was a focus of policy under his predecessors.
"Britain knows what it means to fight for freedom," Sunak said on Twitter. "We are with you all the way."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted a video on Saturday of the two meeting in Kyiv.
"With friends like you by our side, we are confident in our victory. Both of our nations know what it means to stand up for freedom," Zelensky tweeted.
Britain will also provide a $59.4 million air defence package for Ukraine, including anti-aircraft guns and technology to counter Iranian-supplied drones, Sunak said.
"We are today providing new air defence, including anti-aircraft guns, radar and anti-drone equipment, and stepping up humanitarian support for the cold, hard winter ahead," Sunak said in a statement.
This is its third try to put an empty capsule in orbit around the moon for the first time in 50 years
Moscow's defence ministry dismissed reports that the missiles were fired by Russian forces
Polish President Andrzej Duda sought to calm tensions, saying there was no 'unequivocal evidence' for where the missile came from
On the sidelines of G20 meeting, Canadian PM discusses Ukraine crisis, North Korea and climate issues with Chinese president
The organisation attributes the growth to development, with people living longer due to improvements in public health, nutrition, personal hygiene and medicine
The TikTok star got lucky during the pandemic. But can he use social media fame to court Hollywood?
On the sidelines of the G20 summit, the leaders pledge more frequent communications and responsible competition
The new funding will go toward military, surveillance, and communications equipment, fuel, and medical supplies