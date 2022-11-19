UK PM Sunak on surprise trip to Ukraine, meets President Zelensky

Published: Sat 19 Nov 2022

Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made his first visit to Kyiv on Saturday, pledging to continue the firm support for Ukraine that was a focus of policy under his predecessors.

"Britain knows what it means to fight for freedom," Sunak said on Twitter. "We are with you all the way."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted a video on Saturday of the two meeting in Kyiv.

"With friends like you by our side, we are confident in our victory. Both of our nations know what it means to stand up for freedom," Zelensky tweeted.

Britain will also provide a $59.4 million air defence package for Ukraine, including anti-aircraft guns and technology to counter Iranian-supplied drones, Sunak said.

"We are today providing new air defence, including anti-aircraft guns, radar and anti-drone equipment, and stepping up humanitarian support for the cold, hard winter ahead," Sunak said in a statement.