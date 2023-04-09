Two migrants dead, 20 missing in Mediterranean: NGO

A study by Brazilian researchers identified several risk factors such as looking at screens for long, proximity of the eyes to the screen, and sitting or lying on the stomach
At least two migrants have died and around 20 others are missing after their vessel sank in the Mediterranean between Tunisia and Italy, German aid group ResQship told AFP on Sunday.
The group's ship, the Nadir, rescued another 22 people and took them to the Italian island of Lampedusa, said Stefen Seyfert of ResQship.
Describing the operation earlier on Sunday on Twitter, the group said that when they arrived at the scene of the wreck, the migrants had already been in the water for about two hours.
As well as rescuing 22 people, they recovered two bodies, they said.
"This is an unspeakable tragedy that could — and should — have been prevented by a humanitarian approach to migration instead of barb-wiring the European borders," the group added.
This is just the latest in a series of disasters in the Mediterranean Sea, where dozens of migrants attempting the crossing have drowned and dozens more have had to be rescued from flimsy vessels.
Tunisia's shores lie only about 150 kilometres from Lampedusa, Italy.
They are increasingly being used as a springboard for the perilous attempts by West Africans, Sudanese and others to reach safety and better lives in Europe.
ALSO READ:
A study by Brazilian researchers identified several risk factors such as looking at screens for long, proximity of the eyes to the screen, and sitting or lying on the stomach
This is the first time that Francis has missed the annual service in 10 years of his papacy
If talks are successful , the agreement could be announced before commencement of Eid holidays, says Reuters quoting sources
Giovanni Vigliotto would decamp with his wives' possessions after tying the knot
The Microsoft co-founder’s daughter Jennifer welcomed a baby girl last month
Index now down 20.5% from a record high hit one year ago
According to the World Organisation for Animal Health, 60 per cent of human infectious diseases are zoonotic
It disappeared from radar only 10 minutes after departing from a base on Miyako Island and is believed to have crashed into the water