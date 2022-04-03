Sri Lanka blocks social media to contain anti-govt protests

The investigations began when officers seized nearly 35 kilos of cannabis from a car in October 2018
World22 hours ago
Sri Lanka blocked access to social media platforms on Sunday, an independent monitor confirmed, after authorities imposed a weekend nationwide curfew to contain escalating protests over the island nation’s economic crisis.
“Real-time network data show Sri Lanka has imposed a nationwide social media blackout, restricting access to platforms including Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube, and Instagram,” said London-based internet outage monitor NetBlocks.
ALSO READ:
None of the five platforms was accessible from local internet service providers, AFP confirmed.
The investigations began when officers seized nearly 35 kilos of cannabis from a car in October 2018
World22 hours ago
Moscow alleges that an airstrike from Ukrainian helicopters caused a massive fire
World1 day ago
'We were crying when we saw soldiers at the checkpoint with Ukrainian crests on their arms,' says one evacuee
World1 day ago
He issued the warning as the humanitarian crisis in the encircled city of Mariupol deepened
World1 day ago
Maks Levin was killed with two gunshots, fired allegedly by the Russian military
World1 day ago
Animals bought and sold on one Facebook page included elephants, bears, and critically endangered pangolins
World1 day ago
Video images of the purported attack posted online showed what looked like several missiles being fired from a low altitude
World1 day ago
The decision came after 'a personal request from the French president and German chancellor to Russian President Vladimir Putin'
World2 days ago