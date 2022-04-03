Sri Lanka blocks social media to contain anti-govt protests

'Real-time network data show Sri Lanka has imposed a nationwide social media blackout'

AFP

By AFP Published: Sun 3 Apr 2022, 7:24 AM

Sri Lanka blocked access to social media platforms on Sunday, an independent monitor confirmed, after authorities imposed a weekend nationwide curfew to contain escalating protests over the island nation’s economic crisis.

“Real-time network data show Sri Lanka has imposed a nationwide social media blackout, restricting access to platforms including Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube, and Instagram,” said London-based internet outage monitor NetBlocks.

None of the five platforms was accessible from local internet service providers, AFP confirmed.