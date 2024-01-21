Ship traffic to resume in Turkey's Bosphorus Strait after suspension

Border points closed following a dispute over demands for drivers from both sides to have visas and passports
Ship traffic in Turkey's Bosphorus Strait is set to resume for northbound vessels as of 1700 GMT on Sunday, after a suspension due to an anchor failure on one ship, the Tribeca shipping agency said.
According to a report shared by the agency, the Liberia-flagged tanker Peria's anchor self-released due to bad weather around the Yavuz Sultan Selim bridge area during its passage through the strait and tugs were dispatched for assistance.
The ship will proceed to the Kucukcekmece anchorage area under escort tugs, the report also said.
