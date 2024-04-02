UAE

Several injured in primary school shooting in Finland

The shooting took place at a school in Helsinki suburb, which has around 800 students

By Reuters

Published: Tue 2 Apr 2024, 11:57 AM

Several people were injured in a shooting at a primary school in Finland early on Tuesday, and a suspect was later apprehended, Finnish police said in a statement.

The shooting took place at the Viertola school in Vantaa, a suburb to the capital Helsinki, which has around 800 students from first to ninth grade.


