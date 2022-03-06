Russia-Ukraine crisis: Macron, Putin call focuses on safety of nuclear plants

Civilians were set to leave Mariupol during a ceasefire earlier on Sunday
World3 hours ago
The French presidency said the call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday focused primarily on the safety of Ukraine’s nuclear plants.
The call was on request from Macron and lasted almost two hours, the Elysee said.
A French official said Macron insisted on the need to ensure the International Atomic Energy Agency’s safety standards are respected at Chernobyl and in other nuclear plants. He told Putin these facilities must not be targeted by a Russian offensive or caught in the fighting.
Putin said he does not intend to attack nuclear plants and agreed on the principle of a “dialogue” between IAEA, Ukraine and Russia on this issue, according to the official, who spoke anonymously in line with the French presidency’s practices. Potential talks are to be organised in the coming days, he said.
ALSO READ:
Macron reiterated his call for Russia to stop its military operations and insisted on the need to protect the civilians and allow access to humanitarian aid.
“The (humanitarian) situation is difficult” including in Mariupol on Sunday, the official stressed. “Our demands remain the same: we want Russia to respond to these demands... very quickly and clearly.”
Civilians were set to leave Mariupol during a ceasefire earlier on Sunday
World3 hours ago
Turkey hopes to organise a meeting between Russia and Ukraine
World3 hours ago
Zelensky has urged foreigners to head to Ukrainian embassies to sign up for an 'international brigade' of volunteer fighters
World3 hours ago
Russian President warned that troops would only halt operation if Kyiv met Kremlin demands, ended resistance
World4 hours ago
The latest detentions brought the total number of demonstrators held to almost 10,000 since February 24
World4 hours ago
Bennett met Russian President Vladimir Putin for three hours at the Kremlin on Saturday
World4 hours ago
The road in its capital of Tirana was previously named after a national hero's wife
World5 hours ago
'It will be a war crime. It will be a historical crime,' says President Zelensky
World5 hours ago