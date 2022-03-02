Russia-Ukraine crisis: Indian restaurant in Kyiv popular among students seeking shelter

Wed 2 Mar 2022

An Indian restaurant in Kyiv, Ukraine, which was started recently by a businessman from Gujarat, has provided shelter to students studying there and others seeking a safehouse.

“Dear friend from India or any national, our restaurant is in basement and it's called safe place to stay in this situation,” Manish Dave, 52, the owner of the restaurant posted on Telegram. “If you don't have proper safe place to stay during this time, please go here, We will try our best to arrange free food and stay according to our capacity. Stand united with Ukraine.”

Dave told the media that he would provide food and other services in Kyiv as long as he can. Nearly a 100 people, including many Indian students and even some Ukranians have sought shelter at his Saathiya restaurant, which is located in the basement of a building. As bombs exploded in the area in close vicinity of a hostel for international students of Bogomelets National Medical University, Dave let them stay in his establishment.

Shivam Katoch, an Indian medical student, told the media that he was staying in the hostel but was not sure how long it would be safe from airstrikes. “I would often come here to relish Indian food, but when I got a call from the restaurant owner, I immediately moved here to be safe. For now, it is our home away from home.”

Of course, the main problem is ensuring there is enough food for the people seeking shelter. Dave said he has rice and flour for about five days, but he needs to buy vegetables and other stuff. “There are restrictions on movement between 10 pm and 7 am," he pointed out. He stocked up on vegetables, milk and rice when the markets opened. "There are pregnant women and kids here who need milk," he added.