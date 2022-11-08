Rishi Sunak rushed out of room by aides at COP27 event: Report

Though he decided to remain on stage after the first aide whispered in his ear, he promptly rushed out when a second aide urged him to leave

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was abruptly rushed out of a COP27 conference on Monday, leaving dozens of audience members baffled at the strange turn of events.

"UK prime minister @RishiSunak has just been rushed out of the room by his aides during the middle of the launch for forests partnership at #COP27," said Leo Hickman, Director of UK-based Carbon Brief, in a tweet.

According to Hickman, who also posted a video of the incident, Sunak was on stage listening to a speech when his aides interrupted him. Though he decided to remain on stage after the first aide whispered in his ear, he promptly rushed out when a second aide urged him to leave.

"About 2 mins before he left, an aide came onto stage and was whispering in his ear for more than a minute ... there was a discussion going on about, it seems, whether to leave at that moment. Sunak stayed but another aide made decision to go back to him and urge him to leave," added Hickman, in a follow-up tweet.

Though Sunak abruptly left the COP27 event, it is unclear what information he received from his aides.

The United Nations Climate Change Conference, commonly referred to as Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC, or COP27, opened in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm El Sheikh on Sunday.

The first non-white British Prime Minister reached Sharm El-Sheikh after making a U-turn on attending the key climate meet in Egypt.

In an earlier release, Downing Street said that Sunak will urge countries to deliver on the Glasgow Climate Pact, thereby outlining his intentions to make the UK a clean energy superpower during the climate summit.

The UK has already cut carbon emissions faster than any other G7 country, with renewable sources like wind and solar now making up more than 40 per cent of the energy supply — a four-fold increase from just a decade ago.

As the UK hands over the COP27 presidency to Egypt, Rishi Sunak will urge leaders gathered in Sharm El Sheikh not to backslide on the promise of COP26, where the landmark Glasgow Climate Pact was signed.

The UK PM is slated to hold meetings with fellow world leaders to discuss new partnerships on energy security, green technology and environmental protection.

He also expected to announce further funding for conservation in threatened tropical rainforests, as well as support for countries on the frontlines of climate change.

