'Return my baby to me': Mother of French-Israeli hostage urges world leaders to free daughter

The mother of French-Israeli woman Mia Shem, held hostage by Hamas militants in Gaza, urged world leaders Tuesday to free her daughter after the group aired a video showing her in captivity.
"I ask world leaders that my daughter be returned to us in the state that she is today, as well as the other hostages," Keren Shem told a press conference in Tel Aviv, a day after Hamas broadcast a video showing her daughter receiving treatment for an arm injury.
"I beg the world to return my baby to me," said Shem after French President Emmanuel Macron demanded her immediate and unconditional release.
Shem said her daughter had gone to a party when she was abducted and taken to Gaza during the deadly attack Hamas militants launched on Israel on October 7.
"Now she is in Gaza. She is not the only one. There are many adults, children, babies and Holocaust survivors," she said of other Israelis and foreigners in Hamas custody.
"It is a crime against humanity. All together we need to stop this terror."
