Video: Afghan singer's soulful song about motherland 'in pain' goes viral
The clip has been viewed more than 458,000 times
Over the past few weeks, several heart-breaking stories have come out of Afghanistan, as people fled the country seeking better, safer pastures. Now, a recently evacuated Afghan singer has become the latest to win the internet.
A clip of Sharafat Parwani singing a moving patriotic song, together with a few other countrymen, recently went viral — with netizens responding with likes, shares and prayers.
The video, which is about two minutes long, was posted on Facebook by a page called ‘Afghan Live Songs’ and has since been viewed more than 458,000 times.
The video gained more traction after it was shared by New York Times reporter Sharif Hassan, who tweeted a part of the song’s translation on Twitter.
“You're tired of anguish, my homeland. You're without song and melody, my homeland. You're pained but without medicine, my homeland,” Sharif translated.
According to him, Sharafat was singing this song "somewhere in a military base or a refugee camp in the US".
Your tired of anguish, my homeland— Sharif Hassan (@MSharif1990) August 29, 2021
Your without song and melody, my homeland
Your pained but without medicine, my homeland
Sharafat Parwani, a popular singer who was recently evacuated, sings the song somewhere in a military base or refugee camp in the US.#Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/EoIVS7bPmz
Thousands of people have fled Afghanistan after the Taliban launched a lightning offensive earlier this month and took over governance.
The song expresses the anguish and pain of the refugees who have been forced to leave their homeland. Social media uses have expressed that the anthemic song depicts the heartbreak of every Afghan who is far from both their land and their people.
ALSO READ:
>> Afghanistan: Viral footage of US Marine aiding baby captures Kabul chaos
>> Angelina Jolie joins Instagram to share stories from Afghanistan; goes viral
“Such a tragedy. Wonderful place [that] deserves better. It's devastating,” said a Twitter user.
Sharafat Parwani is a popular Afghan singer and composer with nearly 41,000 subscribers on YouTube.
