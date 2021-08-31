Rest of Asia
Video: Afghan singer's soulful song about motherland 'in pain' goes viral

Web report/New York
Filed on August 31, 2021

The clip has been viewed more than 458,000 times


Over the past few weeks, several heart-breaking stories have come out of Afghanistan, as people fled the country seeking better, safer pastures. Now, a recently evacuated Afghan singer has become the latest to win the internet.

A clip of Sharafat Parwani singing a moving patriotic song, together with a few other countrymen, recently went viral — with netizens responding with likes, shares and prayers.

The video, which is about two minutes long, was posted on Facebook by a page called ‘Afghan Live Songs’ and has since been viewed more than 458,000 times.

The video gained more traction after it was shared by New York Times reporter Sharif Hassan, who tweeted a part of the song’s translation on Twitter.

“You're tired of anguish, my homeland. You're without song and melody, my homeland. You're pained but without medicine, my homeland,” Sharif translated.

According to him, Sharafat was singing this song "somewhere in a military base or a refugee camp in the US".

Thousands of people have fled Afghanistan after the Taliban launched a lightning offensive earlier this month and took over governance.

The song expresses the anguish and pain of the refugees who have been forced to leave their homeland. Social media uses have expressed that the anthemic song depicts the heartbreak of every Afghan who is far from both their land and their people.

“Such a tragedy. Wonderful place [that] deserves better. It's devastating,” said a Twitter user.

Sharafat Parwani is a popular Afghan singer and composer with nearly 41,000 subscribers on YouTube.




