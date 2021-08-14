Torrential rains slam Japan, risk alerts broadened
The Kamo River running through the heart of the ancient capital of Kyoto was high but not flooding as of midday on Saturday.
One woman was dead and two other people were missing on Saturday after torrential rains touched off a landslide and engulfed two houses in Nagasaki prefecture in western Japan.
With some parts of the country experiencing record levels of rainfall, Japan has broadened its highest level of risk alerts to cover more than 1 million people. One area recorded 408 mm (15.7 inches) of rain in the 72 hours to Saturday morning.
Rivers overflowed in some areas of Hiroshima prefecture and were dangerously high in other parts of western Japan, television footage showed.
The Kamo River running through the heart of the ancient capital of Kyoto was high but not flooding as of midday on Saturday.
Heavy rains have now moved into the central part of the main island of Honshu. The Japan Meteorological Agency has warned that a rain front is likely to remain over the nation for about a week.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Global cases top 206 million
In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 32,117,... READ MORE
-
News
Boeing astronaut capsule grounded for months
Boeing and NASA officials said that the Starliner capsule will be... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Canada to require vaccines for federal...
Testing and other measures will be put in place for those who cannot... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
UN chief calls on Taliban to halt offensive...
Taliban insurgents have seized Afghanistan's second- and third-... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Global cases top 206 million
In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 32,117,... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Taliban close in on Kabul as US scrambles to...
A host of European countries have announced the withdrawal of... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Torrential rains slam Japan, risk alerts broadened
The Kamo River running through the heart of the ancient capital of... READ MORE
-
News
Boeing astronaut capsule grounded for months
Boeing and NASA officials said that the Starliner capsule will be... READ MORE