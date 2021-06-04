India: Panic after gas leak at chemical factory in Maharashtra
Many of those living in a radius of three km from the factory complained of breathing problems and eye irritation.
Gas leakage at a chemical factory in Badlapur on the outskirts of Mumbai late on Thursday night caused panic in the area with people rushing out of homes and experiencing breathing problems.
Fire brigade units rushed to the factory and by midnight the leakage, caused by overheating, was stopped. No casualties were reported, according to local officials. Though many people suffered from breathing difficulties, officials said the gas was not toxic. Many of those living in a radius of three km from the factory complained of breathing problems and eye irritation, said an official.
#WATCH | A gas leak from a factory in Maharashtra's Badlapur was reported at around 10:22 pm on Thursday. People in the area were having trouble breathing. Fire brigade stopped the leak at 11:24 pm. The situation is under control. No one injured: Thane Municipal Corporation pic.twitter.com/djdZY77DAE— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2021
The incident happened at the industrial unit of Noble Intermediaries Ltd at a state-owned industrial estate. Badlapur has in recent years attracted thousands of residents from other parts of Mumbai, as property prices in the area are affordable. It is also one of the last major stations for local suburban trains from CST in south Mumbai.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: No decision yet, clarifies...
Thackeray’s office was stunned by the minister’s... READ MORE
-
Americas
Virgin Galactic to send TikTok star to space
Kellie Gerardi is affiliated with the International Institute for... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Kerala to impose additional restriction ...
CM Pinarayi Vijayan proposed several moves to lower the TPR, which is ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Most vaccinated California workers must keep...
The board initially voted 4-to-3 to reject any changes to current... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Mixing of Covid vaccines: 6 countries that...
Several countries have opted to mix different brands of Covid... READ MORE
-
Features
WKND Special: 'Portrait is anti-selfie,' says...
Ralph Heimans on why human connection in art will continue to remain... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Pfizer jab now available after Sinopharm shots in ...
This is for the first time Abu Dhabi is permitting mixing of Covid-19 ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Australia's Victoria detects Delta variant in...
The new variant had not been linked to any sequenced Covid-19 cases... READ MORE