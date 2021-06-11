Bollywood: Veteran actor Dilip Kumar discharged from hospital, thanks fans

The 98-year-old actor was hospitalised after complaining of breathlessness on June 6.

Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar has been discharged from Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital on Friday.

The 98-year-old actor had been hospitalized on Sunday after complaining of breathlessness, with his official Twitter handle giving updates on his condition.

With your love and affection, and your prayers, Dilip Saab is going home from the hospital. God's infinite mercy and kindness through Drs. Gokhale, Parkar, Dr. Arun Shah and the entire team at Hinduja Khar.

--Faisal Farooqui#DilipKumar #healthupdate — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 11, 2021

"With your love and affection, and your prayers, Dilip Saab is going home from the hospital. God's infinite mercy and kindness through Drs. Gokhale, Parkar, Dr. Arun Shah and the entire team at Hinduja Khar,” wrote Kuma’s family friend Faisal Farooqui on Twitter.

On Friday morning, Dr Jalil Parkar had issued a statement about Dilip Kumar's health update that read: "Actor Dilip Kumar will be discharged from Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital today. He was admitted to the hospital after he complained of breathing problems," reported ANI.

Known as the 'Tragedy King' of Bollywood, the veteran actor's career has spanned over six decades. He has acted in over 65 films in his career and is known for his iconic roles in movies like 'Devdas '(1955), 'Naya Daur' (1957), 'Mughal-e-Azam' (1960), 'Ganga Jamuna' (1961), 'Kranti' (1981), and 'Karma' (1986).

Last seen on the big screen in 'Qila' in 1998, the actor was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015