Prince Harry, wife Meghan in 'near-catastrophic car chase' involving paparazzi

The relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions, says spokesperson

AFP file photo

By Reuters Published: Wed 17 May 2023, 6:28 PM Last updated: Wed 17 May 2023, 6:43 PM

Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and her mother were involved in a "near catastrophic" car chase after being followed by paparazzi, according to his spokesperson.

The incident happened after Meghan and Harry had attended an awards ceremony in New York on Tuesday.

"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers," the spokesperson added.

