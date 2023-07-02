Popular fitness influencer passes away at 30

Joesthetics' girlfriend confirmed his death in an Instagram post

Sun 2 Jul 2023

Jo Lindner, fitness enthusiast and influencer known as 'Joesthetics', has passed away at the age of 30, due to an aneurysm.

With over 8.5 million followers on Instagram and nearly 500 million views on his YouTube channel, the influencer was known for his impressive training regimen and his gym workouts.

Taking to Instagram, his girlfriend Nicha confirmed that Joesthetics had passed away.

She said in an emotional and heartfelt post that he passed away shortly after giving her a necklace that he made for her.

Nicha, who is also a fitness enthusiast, said that her boyfriend complained of pain in his neck three days ago, however, they didn't pay much heed to it.

Two days ago, Jo took to Instagram to share his experience of using TRT or testosterone replacement therapy to his followers - saying that it is possible to look good naturally.

