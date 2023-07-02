Popular fitness influencer passes away at 30

Protests over the death of Nahel, who was shot dead by police during a traffic stop, have spread across the country
Jo Lindner, fitness enthusiast and influencer known as 'Joesthetics', has passed away at the age of 30, due to an aneurysm.
With over 8.5 million followers on Instagram and nearly 500 million views on his YouTube channel, the influencer was known for his impressive training regimen and his gym workouts.
Taking to Instagram, his girlfriend Nicha confirmed that Joesthetics had passed away.
She said in an emotional and heartfelt post that he passed away shortly after giving her a necklace that he made for her.
Nicha, who is also a fitness enthusiast, said that her boyfriend complained of pain in his neck three days ago, however, they didn't pay much heed to it.
Two days ago, Jo took to Instagram to share his experience of using TRT or testosterone replacement therapy to his followers - saying that it is possible to look good naturally.
Killing of 17-year-old Nahel during a traffic check, captured on video, shocked the country and stirred up long-simmering tensions between young people, police
Examination of debris is expected to shed more light on the cause of the catastrophic implosion that destroyed the Titan and its passengers earlier this month
Experts say the Titan incident would likely impact the chances to visit and study the famous wreckage and that there could be stricter maritime safety regulations in the offing
No injuries were reported and all passengers were taken to the terminal
More than 2 million people have arrived in Makkah for the pilgrimage
A reminder to parents soldiering through the summer: Boredom has its virtues
We continue to be willing to explore diplomatic paths, says the US Secretary of State