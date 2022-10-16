Pope urges UN reform after Ukraine war, Covid ‘limits’

World Food Day: UAE minister calls for urgent response as another year of record global hunger looms
Several crises push number of hungry people around the globe to 345 million
Pope Francis said the need to reform the United Nations was “more than obvious” after the Covid-19 pandemic and the Ukraine war exposed its limits, in an extract of his new book published on Sunday.
The Argentine pontiff said the Ukraine war highlighted the need to ensure the current multilateral structure — especially the UN Security Council — finds “more agile and effective ways of resolving conflicts”.
“In wartime, it is essential to affirm that we need more multilateralism and a better multilateralism,” but the UN is no longer fit for “new realities”, he added in an extract published by La Stampa daily.
The organisation was founded to prevent the horrors of two World Wars from happening again, but although the threat represented by those conflicts was still alive, “today’s world is no longer the same”, said Francis.
“The necessity of these reforms became more than obvious after the pandemic” when the current multilateral system “showed all its limits”, he added.
Francis denounced the unequal distribution of vaccines as a “glaring example” of the law of the strongest prevailing over solidarity.
The 85-year-old advocated “organic reforms” aimed at allowing international organisations to rediscover their essential purpose of “serving the human family” and said international institutions must be the result of the “widest possible consensus”.
The pope also proposed guaranteeing food, health, economic and social rights on which international institutions would base their decisions.
Francis’s new book, “I ask you in the name of God: Ten prayers for a future of hope”, is due to come out in Italy on Tuesday.
Several crises push number of hungry people around the globe to 345 million
Gallery said the incident had caused minor damage to the frame but the painting was unharmed
G7 nations had earlier warned that the use of nuclear weapons on Ukraine would have 'severe consequences'
Testimony raises the prospect of two of Hollywood's once most powerful men, who have undergone public downfalls, facing each other in court
K-pop heavyweights became the first Asian band to win artist of the year at the American Music Awards in 2021
Interior minister says 28 people who either managed to crawl out on their own or were saved by rescuers had suffered various injuries
50 miners believed to be trapped hundreds of metres below ground
The actor is survived by hi ex-wife Rhona Gemmell and children Spencer and Alice