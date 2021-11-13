Pope Francis pays tribute to organisers of Media Against Hate conference

The conference was a follow up to the Arab Media Convention for Human Fraternity which was held in Abu Dhabi last year

Wam

By Wam Published: Sat 13 Nov 2021, 11:10 PM Last updated: Sat 13 Nov 2021, 11:11 PM

His Holiness Pope Francis, Pontiff of the Catholic Church has honoured the media department at the Muslim Council of Elders for their efforts in organising the recently concluded Media Against Hate conference in collaboration with the Catholic Center for Research and Media, which was held in Amman, Jordan.

The conference, which aimed to promote better professional standards for Arab media was a follow up to the 'Arab Media Convention for Human Fraternity' which was held in Abu Dhabi in February 2020.

Receiving the accolade on behalf of the Council's media team was Yousef Rafayah, Head of Media and Publishing at the Muslim Council of Elders. In attendance were Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi, Secretary General of the Muslim Council of Elders along with fellow member of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, Monsignor Yoannis Lahzi Gaid.

Commenting on the recognition, Monsignor Lahzi said, "The Muslim Council of Elders is committed to involving the media in its efforts to combat hate and spread tolerance and peace, which falls in line with the values of the Human Fraternity Document. Having attended the 'Arab Media Convention for Human Fraternity' in Abu Dhabi last year, I feel there is a real opportunity to build cooperation between Arab and Western media outlets as part of the wider efforts to bridge cultural gaps between East and West and spread human fraternity globally."