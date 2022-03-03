In a videotaped address, Zelensky vowed that the attackers would have “not one quiet moment”
Lupita Nyong’o, the Oscar academy-winning actor, who was in Karachi to attend the nuptials of artist Misha Japanwala, sported a peach-hued suit set from Indian designer Anita Dongre.
“Loving that shalwar kameez life!” she posted on Instagram, displaying the ‘sartorial service’ by Anita. Lupita also posted several lovely photographs of her dancing around Karachi and her postings on Instagram and Twitter had a terrific response.
Lupita won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in 12 Years a Slave, a 2013 biographical drama directed by Steve McQueen.
In Karachi, she posed before a truck, sporting a white kurta and with a black dupatta over her head and wrote on her Instagram post: Pakistan = Aesthetic Force. She also posed in front of a local bus. And after riding on the bus roof with her friends, she went to a local ‘dhaba’ to try ‘chai’.
Lupita was in the city for the wedding of her friend Misha Japanwala, a visual artist and fashion designer, who has won international appreciation for her work.
