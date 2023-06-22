Pakistan education officials reverse ban on Holi celebrations

From specialised planes to robots: Here’s the huge rescue fleet racing to save missing Titanic sub
They include submarine-detecting planes, teleguided robots and sonar listening equipment to help scour the ocean
Education officials in Pakistan have withdrawn an order that banned university students from celebrating the festival of Holi after the original notice sparked outrage on social media.
On Tuesday, the Higher Education Commission banned campus celebrations of Holi on the grounds it was an "erosion of the country's Islamic identity", after videos appeared on social media showing groups of youngsters dousing each other with coloured powder.
The order said the scenes "caused concern and has disadvantageously affected the country's image".
Salman Sufi, an aide to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, said the minister of education had taken "stern notice" of the original ban.
"Religious harmony is to be celebrated rather than deterred... We must bring cohesion rather than division in our society," he tweeted.
In Thursday's new order, the education commission said its earlier notification "regrettably led to misinterpretation", and was withdrawn.
"It was truly perplexing to witness a bureaucratic order holding the constitution hostage, which guarantees the freedom of religion," said Kapil Dev, a Hindu rights activist.
"The withdrawal of the misguided notification is a welcome decision, although it should not have been issued in the first place," he told AFP.
In the past, Pakistan has prohibited Valentine's Day celebrations, banned contraception adverts on TV, and blocked several social media networks, citing them as immoral and contradictory to Islamic values.
They include submarine-detecting planes, teleguided robots and sonar listening equipment to help scour the ocean
A tool using generative AI will provide audio commentary for match highlights videos on the tournament's website and app
Experts weigh in on possible scenarios as a search for five people on board the vessel enters Day 4
He had asked for a refund of his deposit after 'being less than convinced', according to a media report
Rescuers are scouring a 7,600-square-mile area of the North Atlantic — and enormous pressure four kilometres under water is adding to the challenge
Thirty other suspects were arrested over the past few days in Pakistan and were being questioned for their role in facilitating smuggling activities
As rescuers race against time to find a submersible that has gone missing near the Titanic wreckage, we revisit the fascinating tales of survivors who battled all odds and emerged victorious