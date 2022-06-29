Norway to send rocket launchers to Ukraine amid crisis

French president calls Russia's airstrike on a shopping mall that killed 18 people 'a new war crime'
World15 hours ago
Norway said Wednesday it would donate three multiple-launch rocket systems to Ukraine, following similar decisions made by Britain, Germany and the United States.
Kyiv, whose forces are struggling to defend the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine, has repeatedly called on its allies to provide more heavy weaponry.
“We must continue to support Ukraine so that they can continue their fight for freedom and independence,” Norwegian Defence Minister Bjorn Arild Gram said in a statement.
The delivery of the multiple launch rocket system, which has better range and precision than Russia’s artillery, will be carried out together with Britain, Oslo said.
ALSO READ:
“Our guns require extensive upgrading, therefore we have agreed with the British that they receive Norwegian guns so that they can send some of theirs to Ukraine,” the minister said, hailing “good cooperation between allies.”
Norway will also send 5,000 additional grenades to Ukraine, in addition to 5,000 already sent.
The US announced on June 1 that it would send four M142 HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems to Ukraine as part of a military aid package worth $700 million.
In addition, Britain and Germany have each offered to send Ukraine three MLRS systems.
French president calls Russia's airstrike on a shopping mall that killed 18 people 'a new war crime'
World15 hours ago
Yael Braun-Pivet of Macron’s centrist alliance elected as new speaker of the lower house of parliament
World16 hours ago
Erdogan's office says Turkey got what it wanted from Sweden and Finland before agreeing to back their drives to join the alliance
World16 hours ago
She recruited and groomed teenage girls to have sexual encounters with her boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein between 1994 and 2004
World17 hours ago
Eight years ago, Scotland voted to stay in the UK and current polls suggest Scots remain evenly divided on the question of independence
World17 hours ago
The US president arrives in Spain for NATO summit, accuses Putin of trying to “wipe out” Ukrainian culture
World18 hours ago
Cassidy Hutchinson, who served as top aide to the then chief of staff Mark Meadows to testify before the House panel
World19 hours ago
According to US authorities, from 2017 to 2021, 49 audit professionals with the firm sent or received answer keys to CPA ethics exams
World19 hours ago