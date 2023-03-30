Musk overtakes Obama as most followed Twitter account

Yang moved to Taiwan with just 20 dollars in his pocket and set up one of the world's biggest dumpling franchises, with multiple branches in the UAE as well
Elon Musk has surpassed former US president Barack Obama as the most followed account on Twitter, five months after he bought the platform in a tumultuous takeover.
The founder of Tesla and SpaceX on Thursday had 133,084,560 Twitter followers, a nose ahead of Obama, who had 133,041,813.
The feat comes as the role of Twitter as a key platform for the exchange of news, ideas and PR messaging seems increasingly troubled.
Musk last week told employees the company was worth half the $44 billion he shelled out for it and the tycoon is still struggling to find a way to take the brakes off content moderation without spooking advertisers and government regulators.
Since taking control, Musk has sharply cut the group's payroll from 7,500 employees to fewer than 2,000 and has put his faith in drumming up paid subscribers to make the platform financially viable -- but the results have been disappointing.
The app has seen a string of technical snafus, including an incident where tweets by Musk suddenly dominated the feeds of millions of users, even those not following the tycoon.
Musk has encouraged users to communicate more freely on Twitter and said the site would impose the least amount of censorship allowed by law.
The platform said that starting on April 1, the trust-building "blue tick" for certain individual accounts -- such as celebrities or journalists -- would be rolled back and reserved for paying subscribers.
Yang moved to Taiwan with just 20 dollars in his pocket and set up one of the world's biggest dumpling franchises, with multiple branches in the UAE as well
Of the two gunmen, one still remains at large while the other is in the hospital
Putin likens the move to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus to the US stationing its weapons in Europe
The unmanned aerial vehicle damages three residential buildings, reports TASS news agency
The four-hour service to be started from April 29 will connect Karaikal in Puducherry with Kankesanthurai in Jaffna
The Washington DC-based reporter was attacked while covering a protest by separatists
Tim Cook lauds China at a time of rising tensions between Beijing and Washington and as Apple looks to reduce supply chain reliance on East Asian country
Several protesters and members of security forces wounded in clashes