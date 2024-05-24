Yemen's Houthis say they launch attacks on 3 ships

A mock missile is carried by university students during a rally to show support for Palestinians and the recent Houthi strikes on ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, in Sanaa. — Photo: Reuters file

Published: Fri 24 May 2024, 8:22 PM

Yemen's Houthis launched attacks on three ships in the Red Sea, Mediterranean Sea and Arabian Sea, the Iran-aligned group said on Friday, although the manager of the ship allegedly attacked in the Mediterranean said there was no sign of such an incident.

The reported attacks are the latest in a months-long campaign of Houthi strikes against regional shipping in what the group says is solidarity with Palestinians fighting Israel in the Gaza war.

The Houthis' military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a televised speech that Houthi forces had targeted the Yannis ship in the Red Sea, the Essex in the Mediterranean Sea and MSC Alexandra in the Arabian Sea.

Houthis "fired several missiles at the ship Essex in the Mediterranean Sea while it was violating the decision ban that prevents entry into occupied Palestinian ports", Sarea added.

He did not clarify when the attacks took place.

The US Central Command said on Friday that the Houthis had launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles into the Red Sea on May 23, but no injuries or damage were reported.

The Liberia-flagged Essex LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) tanker was anchored off the coast of Egypt's Alexandria port in the Mediterranean on Friday, shipping data showed.

The vessel is managed by Zodiac Maritime, which is controlled by Israeli magnate Eyal Ofer.

A Zodiac Maritime spokesperson said: "The vessel is safely at anchor in Egyptian waters and there has been no sign of anything unusual."

In an apparent reference to the Essex, British maritime security company Ambrey said in a note that the vessel had traded between Alexandria and Port Said, also in Egypt, and had not called at any Israeli port in recent weeks.