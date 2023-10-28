World Health Organisation out of touch with staff, health facilities in Gaza amid blackout

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus took to X to make the announcement

Photo: PTI

By Reuters Published: Sat 28 Oct 2023, 11:44 AM

The World Health Organization (WHO) is out of touch with its staff and health facilities in Gaza, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"The blackout is also making it impossible for ambulances to reach the injured," Tedros said.

"The evacuation of patients is not possible under such circumstances, nor to find safe shelter," he said.

ALSO READ: