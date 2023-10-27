Internet, communications cut across Gaza by Israeli bombardment

Palestinian Red Crescent says it was cut off from its operations room in the strip because of the internet blackout

A picture taken from the southern Israeli side of the border with the Gaza Strip shows smoke billowing after Israeli bombardment of an area in the Palestinian enclave. — AFP

Published: Fri 27 Oct 2023

Mobile phone service and internet in the Gaza Strip had been cut off on Friday due to heavy bombardment by Israel.

Palestinian telecom provider Paltel said internet service in Gaza Strip has been cut off by Israeli bombardment.

Services were cut on Friday evening, following a heavy round of Israeli airstrikes that lit up the night sky over the darkened territory.

The Palestinian Red Crescent, the main emergency service in Gaza, said it was cut off from its operations room in the strip because of the internet blackout.

Palestinian telecommunication company Jawwal also said in a message on its Facebook page that mobile phone service and internet in the Gaza Strip has been cut off.

The Hamas government said Israel "cut communications and most of the internet" across the Gaza Strip.

The government's media office accused Israel of taking the measure "to perpetrate massacres with bloody retaliatory strikes from the air, land and sea," as heavy strikes hit northern Gaza.

