UAE continues sending aid to flood-hit Libya for 5th day in row

Watch: Alligator moves towards children in Texas lake as family ignores warning signs; little ones pulled to safety in time
The alligator was reported to be 14-foot-long in size
For the fifth day in a row, the UAE continued sending humanitarian and relief aid and search and rescue teams to Libya to alleviate the repercussions of Storm Daniel through an airbridge in implementation of the directives of the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Since the launch of the airbridge on September 12, the UAE has so far sent 17 planes carrying 450 tonnes of food supplies, shelter materials, health packages and first aid kits. The assistance were distributed in the areas most affected by the disaster, especially eastern Libya.
The Emirati efforts also included sending search and rescue teams with modern equipment that support carrying out difficult tasks, as the total number of search and rescue team personnel who began their missions in the disaster-stricken areas reached 96 individuals.
The team members are equipped with four search and rescue helicopters, vehicles equipped for rescue team tasks, and recovery cruisers to pick up bodies and search for survivors, sonar devices for underwater and thermal searches, a mobile power station and generators which were shipped from the UAE through the airbridge.
ALSO READ:
The airbridge also included sending a medical team equipped with ambulances.
The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) team, currently present in eastern Libya, is also delivering aid to the affected people, in addition to assessing field conditions and studying the current actual needs to provide more of them through the ongoing airbridge.
The UAE airbridge is part of the UAE's ongoing relief efforts to support Libya and reflects its humanitarian vision to alleviate the dire humanitarian situation being witnessed by the Libyans as a result of Storm Daniel.
The alligator was reported to be 14-foot-long in size
The sanctions package is one of the biggest by the State and Treasury departments and is the latest to target people and companies
The modern look reflects the company's sharpened focus on pharmaceuticals and medical devices
The Bahamas-flagged vessel has passengers from Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, the United Kingdom and the United States
In widely shared video, the owner of Peckham Hair and Cosmetics is seen holding a woman from behind as she hits him with a shopping basket
The tech giant said on Wednesday that the model was certified by multiple international bodies as compliant with global radiation standards
Daily Mail reported that his car went down a 70-metre cliff in Sydney’s eastern suburbs
It is believed to have killed over 2,000 people, destroyed houses, and washed away vehicles and entire neighbourhoods