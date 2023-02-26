Syrian President receives UAE Parliament's delegation

Arab Parliamentary Union leaders call for joint Arab action at all levels to ensure Syria returning to its Arab fold

FNC Speaker Saqr Ghobash with Syrian President Bashar Al Assad. — Wam

By Wam Published: Sun 26 Feb 2023, 9:52 PM

Syrian President Bashar Al Assad on Sunday received a delegation from the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union, participating in the 34th meeting of the Arab Parliamentary Union, which concluded in Baghdad on Saturday.

The delegation included Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), and the speakers of parliaments in Iraq, Jordan, Palestine, Libya and Egypt, along with the heads of the two delegations of the Sultanate of Oman and Lebanon, and the Secretary-General of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union.

The parliamentary delegation affirmed the Arab Parliament's support and standing with the Syrian people as well as its continued solidarity after the recent earthquake. They stressed the need for driving joint Arab action at all levels to ensure Syria returning to its Arab fold and resuming its role at the Arab, regional and international levels.

In the meantime, the Syrian president received separately Saqr Ghobash, and his accompanying delegation visiting the Syrian capital.

During the meeting, Ghobash conveyed the greetings of the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Al Assad conveyed to Ghobash his greetings and thanks to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, commending their support and that of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, for providing relief aid to the Syrian people affected by the recent devastating earthquake.

Ghobash said that the UAE, under the leadership of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed is always keen to ensure that its relations with countries are based on solid foundations of mutual cooperation, friendship and respect.