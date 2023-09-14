Morocco earthquake death roll rises to 2,946

The cave is Turkey's third-deepest, reaching nearly 1.3 kilometres below ground at its lowest point
The number of casualties from the earthquake that struck several Moroccan provinces recently rose to 2,946, while injuries have reached 5,674, Maghreb Arabe Press reported, citing the Ministry of Interior.
Public authorities are mobilising all necessary resources to manage the consequences of this tragic event, reported WAM.
The epicentre was high in the Atlas Mountains, about 70 kilometres south of Marrakech in Al Haouz province, according to AP
The region is largely rural — made up of red-rock mountains, picturesque gorges and glistening streams and lakes.
The earthquake shook most of Morocco and caused injury and death in other provinces, including Marrakech, Taroudant and Chichaoua.
