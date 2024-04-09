Man attempts suicide at Makkah’s Grand Mosque

Photo: SPA

A man jumped from the upper floors of the Masjid Al Haram in Makkah, the security authority in Makkah region announced Tuesday morning.

The man was taken to a hospital where he received necessary medical care.

The Special Force for the Security of the Grand Mosque has initiated an investigation into the case. They have not revealed the identity of the person.

Taking to X, the authority said "the necessary procedures were completed", without revealing further details about the incident.

In 2017, a Saudi man had tried to set himself on fire in front of the Kaaba - the square stone building in the centre of the mosque compound - but was stopped by security forces.

In 2018, three separate suicide-related incidents took place. In the beginning of June, a Frenchman committed suicide by jumping off the roof of the mosque. More than a week later, a Bangladeshi man committed suicide in the same manner. In August that year, an Arab man took his own life after jumping from the Grand Mosque.

