Israel has announced water back on in southern Gaza, says White House

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Sunday that Israel told him it has turned the water supply back on in southern Gaza.
"I have been in touch with my Israeli counterparts just within the last hour who reported to me that they have, in fact, turned the water pipe back on in southern Gaza," Sullivan told CNN.
Israel had cut off water, fuel and food supplies to Gaza for the duration of the conflict. Local hospitals are becoming overwhelmed with increasing numbers of dead and injured.
Even as the water supply is restored, electricity outages threatens to cripple life-support systems, from sea water desalination plants to food refrigeration and hospital incubators.
