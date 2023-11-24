Israel, Hamas start four-day ceasefire in Gaza

Palestinians flee to the southern Gaza Strip, on the outskirts of Gaza City, during the ongoing Israeli bombardment on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023. AP

Published: Fri 24 Nov 2023, 9:17 AM

Israel and Hamas entered a four-day ceasefire on Friday with the Palestinian militants set to release a first group of hostages later in the day and increased aid to flow into the besieged Gaza Strip, the first pause in a nearly seven-week-old war.

The truce's scheduled start was 7 a.m. (0500 GMT). A number of Palestinian prisoners were expected to be released from Israeli jails later in the day as part of the ceasefire.

