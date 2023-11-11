Israel army to aid evacuation of babies from Gaza hospital

Minister says decision was made to 'signal' concern over Gaza situation
The Israeli military said Saturday it will aid the evacuation of babies from Gaza's largest hospital, amid intense fighting around the facility between soldiers and Palestinian groups.
"The staff of the Al Shifa hospital has requested that tomorrow, we will help the babies in the paediatric department to get to a safer hospital. We will provide the assistance needed," military spokesman Daniel Hagari said in a televised briefing.
