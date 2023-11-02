Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie highlights plight of children in Gaza

Photo: AFP File

Published: Thu 2 Nov 2023, 10:11 PM

Top Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie has criticised the ongoing war in Gaza and has blamed world leaders for refusing a ceasefire.

The 48-year-old, who continues to champions the cause of refugees and who had held the post of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Goodwill Ambassador, highlighted the plight in Gaza, especially those of children.

Jolie, who has visited refugee camps around the world after witnessing the humanitarian crisis in war-torn Cambodia while filming Lara Croft: Tom Raider in 2001, said that Gaza has been an "open-air prison" for close to two decades and added that it is becoming a "mass grave."

Taking to Instagram, Jolie posted: "This is the deliberate bombing of a trapped population who have nowhere to flee. Gaza has been an open-air prison for nearly two decades and is fast becoming a mass grave. 40% of those killed are innocent children.

"Whole families are being murdered. While the world watches and with the active support of many governments, millions of Palestinian civilians — children, women, families — are being collectively punished and dehumanised, all while being deprived food, medicine and humanitarian aid against international law," she added in the post.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

She further went on to say that Israel, Hamas and world leaders are complicit in these "crimes."

"By refusing to demand a humanitarian ceasefire and blocking the UN Security Council from imposing one on both parties, world leaders are complicit in these crimes," Jolie, who has also championed human rights, women's rights and has strong views on child immigration and education, said in the post.

As of Thursday (November 2), the health ministry in Gaza said that the death toll since the start of the war had surpassed 9,000.

The ministry said 9,061 had been killed. Of these, 3,760 were children and an additional 32,000 had been wounded, the ministry said.

ALSO READ: