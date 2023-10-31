UAE

Hamas says it will free foreign hostages 'in the next few days'

The group vowed to turn Gaza into a graveyard for Israel's military

Photo: AFP File
Photo: AFP File

By AFP

Published: Tue 31 Oct 2023, 10:06 PM

Hamas's armed wing said on Tuesday it would release in the coming days some of the foreign hostages in its captivity, as it vowed to turn Gaza into a graveyard for Israel's military.

"We have informed intermediaries that we will release a certain number of foreigners in the next few days," Abu Obeida, a spokesman for Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, said in a televised address.

