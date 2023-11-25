UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Hamas delays second release of hostages until Israel lets aid into northern Gaza

The group said that releases will be delayed if Israel does not adhere to the agreed terms

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Published: Sat 25 Nov 2023, 9:04 PM

Last updated: Sat 25 Nov 2023, 9:15 PM

The armed wing of the Palestinian militant group Hamas said on Saturday that it had decided to delay the second round of hostage releases until Israel is committed to letting aid trucks enter northern Gaza.

Hamas' al-Qassam Brigades added that the hostage releases would be delayed if Israel does not adhere to the agreed terms for the release of Palestinian prisoners.

In response, an Israeli military spokesperson told French television channel BFM that Israel fully respected the truce.

Osama Hamdan, the Hamas representative in Lebanon, told the Lebanon-based Al Mayadeen TV channel that the suspension was due to violations of the truce committed by Israel "linked to aid (entering Gaza), in addition to shootings and the rising death toll ... Some of (these violations) happened yesterday, and repeated today," Hamdan said.

There was no immediate comment from the ICRC on whether the release of hostages and detainees had been delayed.

ALSO READ:


More news from World