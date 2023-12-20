UAE

Gaza war death toll hits 20,000, says Hamas government

Some 8,000 children and 6,200 women were among the dead

By AFP

Published: Wed 20 Dec 2023, 9:11 PM

The Hamas government's media office in the Gaza Strip said Wednesday at least 20,000 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory since the war with Israel began.

Some 8,000 children and 6,200 women were among the dead, it said, as the conflict continued to rage more than two months after it broke out on October 7.

