Gaza sanitation 'perfect storm for tragedy': UN

A Unicef spokesperson made this statement in a press conference

By AFP

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Published: Tue 21 Nov 2023, 2:34 PM

Fuel shortages and the worsening sanitation situation in the Gaza Strip is shaping up to be the perfect storm for tragedy through the spread of disease, the United Nations warned Tuesday.

"Without enough fuel, we will see the collapse of sanitation services. So we have then, on top of the mortars and the bombs, a perfect storm for the spread of disease. It's a perfect storm for tragedy," UNICEF spokesman James Elder told a press briefing in Geneva.

